Ganpati darshan goes digital at Mumbai Metro with ICICI Lombard

This Ganesh Chaturthi, ICICI Lombard General Insurance is blending devotion with technology inside Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Metro Station. The insurer has rolled out a “Scan for Siddhivinayak Bappa’s Darshan” activation, allowing lakhs of daily commuters to seek blessings of the deity on the go.

Advertisment

By scanning QR codes placed across the station, passengers can experience a virtual darshan — symbolically offering flowers or modaks, performing an aarti, and ending with a festive greeting that can be instantly shared with friends and family. The idea: to turn a routine commute into a moment of pause, connection, and celebration.

The activation builds on ICICI Lombard’s larger branding of Siddhivinayak Metro Station, which has been reimagined as a festive hub through bright visuals and interactive messaging designed to draw in passersby.

“Ganapati Festival holds a deep cultural and spiritual significance, with lakhs of devotees thronging to seek blessings at the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple. It is a time that unites people in faith, joy, and devotion. With our ‘Scan for Siddhivinayak Bappa’s Darshan’ activation, we sought to extend this spirit into the everyday journeys of Mumbaikars,” said Sheena Kapoor, Head – Marketing, Corporate Communications & CSR at ICICI Lombard. “By blending tradition with technology, we have created a unique opportunity for commuters to perform a heartfelt darshan and arpan right at the metro station, while also sharing blessings with loved ones.”

The activation will remain live throughout the Ganeshotsav season, adding a spiritual dimension to Mumbai’s metro rides.