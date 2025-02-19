Garmin appoints Milind Soman as its brand ambassador in India

Garmin has appointed model and fitness advocate Milind Soman as its brand ambassador to expand its reach beyond fitness enthusiasts to a wider audience. Soman will help educate Indian consumers on how Garmin’s smartwatches offer personalised health guidance.

Milind Soman’s focus on health aligns with Garmin's mission to support users in activities such as running, cycling, swimming, yoga, and more. Garmin’s smartwatches provide tracking and personalised recovery plans to help users stay on track with their fitness goals.

Sharing his enthusiasm about the partnership, Milind Soman said “I am excited to be a part of Garmin and truly believe their products will inspire many people to embrace a healthier lifestyle. I have been personally using Garmin products for a long time and can vouch for their dedication to quality and high standards. Garmin’s focus on innovation and performance aligns with my own core values, and I’m eager to continue supporting the brand in its mission to promote wellness. I look forward to a fruitful partnership with Garmin and helping others achieve their fitness goals through advanced, reliable technology.”

Announcing Milind Soman’s association with the brand, Deepak Raina - general manager - AMIT GPS & Navigation said, “At Garmin, we believe wellness is more than just fitness—it’s about helping people live healthier and more active lives every day just like our mantra “Beat Yesterday”. With his love for running, cycling, swimming, gym training, diving, hiking, and more, Milind Soman perfectly embodies this holistic approach to well-being, just like Garmin smartwatches, which are versatile in tracking a wide range of fitness and wellness activities, accurately. His passion for living a balanced, active life will inspire others to take charge of their health in ways that suit them, with the support of Garmin’s wearable technology. Together, we hope to keep inspiring a global community to embrace their wellness journey, one step at a time.”