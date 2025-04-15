Gaurav Taneja's ‘BeastLife’ on boards ‘Rinku Singh’ as brand ambassador

Sports nutrition startup BeastLife has on boarded Indian cricketer Rinku Singh as brand ambassador to support the brand’s mission of delivering high-quality, athlete-approved sports nutrition to India. Rinku will use his platform to raise awareness about the importance of clean, reliable & effective supplements within the athlete community.

“BeastLife stands for something bigger than just supplements. It’s about creating the finest products with top-quality ingredients, backed by science and integrity. What really drew me in was the brand’s vision to make world-class sports nutrition accessible in India. That’s something I believe in deeply and am proud to support.” said Rinku Singh.

Raj Gupta, co-founder & CEO of BeastLife, commented, “Rinku’s belief in BeastLife goes beyond just a partnership. He aligns with what we’re building and wants to help shape the future of fitness in India. His support is a huge validation of our purpose.”

Gaurav Taneja, co-founder of BeastLife added, “Rinku embodies everything BeastLife stands for discipline, performance and authenticity. This partnership is a big step in making science-backed, athlete-approved supplements a household name in India.”