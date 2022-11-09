Gauri Khan Designs forays into e-commerce space with luxury leader Tata CLiQ Luxury

Founded in 2013, the brand was born from Gauri Khan’s long-standing passion for designing spaces and aims to become a one-stop destination for everything interior. Her design philosophy is a blend of her personality and art, with an emphasis on everything that is elegant yet imaginative. As the most sought-after interior designer in the country, for Gauri Khan, it’s all about designing her products meticulously so that they are practical yet luxurious. The brand’s flagship Mumbai store houses a variety of curated pieces across categories. To expand the reach further and make her designs and creations available to a larger audience, the brand has forayed in the e-commerce space for the first time with its launch on Tata CLiQ Luxury.