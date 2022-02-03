Gillette India commences marketing and selling of Braun in India

Madhusudan Gopalan, managing director, Gillette India said, “In line with our superiority strategy, our continued focus has been to understand and meet the evolving needs of our consumers with superior and newer propositions. The latest addition of Braun, which is world renowned for incredible precision, good design and innovative technology, will enable us to better serve the Indian consumers with devices that help in creating a perfect look. With a robust portfolio comprising of blades & razors, electric trimmers & stylers, beard care products and hair removal devices, our company is well positioned to cater to the needs of every Indian consumer.”