Glance partners with JioCinema to bring TATA IPL over lock screens

This partnership between Glance and JioCinema will bring a personalized and premium experience to cricket fans who can stay connected with all the on and off-field happenings throughout the 2023 TATA IPL season. They will receive visually rich and exciting content on their lock screens powered by the JioCinema app. By tapping on their favourite content, fans will be led to live TATA IPL coverage on JioCinema if it is already installed on their smartphone; in case consumers do not have JioCinema app on their smartphone, they will be directed to download the app for them to experience the league. This experience will be available to consumers across all leading Android smartphones in India that are powered by Glance.