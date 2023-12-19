Glenmorangie partners with Shivan & Narresh to introduce 'Delicious Living'

It has launched a limited-edition collection of artisanal couches to redefine the art of living for luxury-seeking Indian consumers.
Glenmorangie, the single malt Scotch whisky brand from the house of Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy, is positioning itself in the living room of the luxury seeking Indian consumer. In an exclusive collaboration with globally acclaimed designers Shivan & Narresh, the brand introduces Delicious Living, a limited edition collection of artisanal couches that transcend the boundaries of conventional luxury and redefines the art of living.
It all started with the designer duo’s visit to the brand home, Glenmorangie House, in Tain, Scotland, where immersive conversations with Bill Lumsden, director, Whisky Creation and the home’s vibrant sensorial playground deeply inspired them to reimage the way the luxury-seeking Indian consumer hosts soirées and consumes luxury spirits in the realm of their living room.
The collection is a limited-edition range of signature couches which truly encapsulates the spirit of the Highland single malt Scotch whisky, as it ages barrel to bottle- from creation to consumption.
The luxury partnership was unveiled at the flagship event on December 1, 2023, and over 300 design makers and luxury connoisseurs attended the experiential living room transformation. It will be followed by a multi-city tour and product launches which will be available for pre-orders to Glenmorangie patrons and newer consumers.
Shivan Bhatiya, head designer, Shivan & Narresh said, “We proudly present Delicious Living, a limited-edition collection designed to be the focal point in any living space. It invites people to gather for elevated evenings that transition into mornings, creating cherished memories for a lifetime."
Caspar MacRae, CEO and president, Glenmorangie Company, commented, “It’s fantastic to see the beautiful, vibrant designs which have come out of our collaboration with Shivan & Narresh. Although they come from very different creative fields, it’s clear that they have found a kindred spirit in Bill, and a shared desire to use imagination and skill to create delicious and wonderful experiences to delight consumers.”
Further commenting on this launch, Smriti Sekhsaria, marketing director, Moët Hennessy India expressed, “With the statement couches, we desire to transform your living room experiences into moments of exquisite delight in the true spirit of Glenmorangie’s savoir faire."