Global Cybersecurity Association teams up with Kaizzen

The partnership aims to enhance GCA's presence and thought leadership in the cybersecurity space, aiming to elevate cybersecurity resilience globally.
The Global Cybersecurity Association (GCA), an ecosystem for networking, learning, and cyber security in the information and operational technology area, joins hands with Kaizzen, an integrated communication company in India.
This partnership symbolises a shared determination to strengthen the GCA brand by enhancing high-level thought leadership and selective media engagement.
GCA, an initiative of Transform Foundation, operates with a vision to empower citizens and organisations with education and outreach programs to create awareness and increase knowledge. It aims to create awareness about the responsibility of safeguarding the future of the digital world by spreading knowledge, networking, and anticipating future security threats in a constantly changing cyber threat scenario.
Expressing enthusiasm on the collaboration, Vineet Handa, CEO, Kaizzen, stated, "At Kaizzen, we believe that effective communication results in positive change. Our collaboration with GCA is consistent with our mission to elevate the voices of organizations having a significant impact in the cybersecurity space. Working together, we hope to contribute to the larger goal of enhancing cybersecurity resilience globally while also enhancing GCA's brand presence."
Roopali Mehra, director, Transform Foundation, sharing her views on the partnership said, “As a nation on the move, where everyone from bustling cityscapes to remote villages have become digital nagariks by embracing technology, we are at the forefront of this global phenomenon. This collaboration with Kaizzen is an important milestone in our quest to build a strong ecosystem for cybersecurity resilience. Kaizzen's expertise in strategic communication will surely contribute to our ability to fulfil our aims and build a nation aware about cybersecurity defences.”
With an aim to make India revolutionary in the digital world, this collaboration can be foreseen as a collective step towards a cyber-secure India.