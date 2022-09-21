Global retail media expected to reach 15% higher this year: GroupM TYNY Report

Here are some of the highlights of the report:

2022: Global retail media is likely to reach $101 billion in 2022 (15% higher than a year ago) and will surpass $160 billion in annual revenue in five years’ time.

As per the report, estimated global e-commerce to make up 19% of global retail sales in 2022, growing to 25% by 2027.

Retail media ad revenue represented 18% of global digital advertising revenue in 2021 and 11% of total global ad revenue.

Twenty of the top global e-commerce companies accounted for 67% of global e-commerce sales in 2021.

China and the U.S. alone will make up 52% of that figure