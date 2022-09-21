Global retail media expected to reach 15% higher this year: GroupM TYNY Report

The report has been penned down by Kate Scott-Dawkins, GroupM’s global director of business intelligence.
GroupM has released its e-commerce and retail media forecast that details the socioeconomic factors contributing to the state of this space that will see it reach $101 billion in annual revenue this year, a 15% increase over 2021. The report has been penned down by Kate Scott-Dawkins, GroupM’s global director of business intelligence.
Here are some of the highlights of the report:
2022: Global retail media is likely to reach $101 billion in 2022 (15% higher than a year ago) and will surpass $160 billion in annual revenue in five years’ time.
As per the report, estimated global e-commerce to make up 19% of global retail sales in 2022, growing to 25% by 2027.
Retail media ad revenue represented 18% of global digital advertising revenue in 2021 and 11% of total global ad revenue.
Twenty of the top global e-commerce companies accounted for 67% of global e-commerce sales in 2021.
China and the U.S. alone will make up 52% of that figure
Nearly 61% of the total, $3.3 trillion, can be attributed to just seven markets: the U.S., China, Japan, Germany, the U.K., Canada and Australia.
Here are the top 7 country e-commerce figures:
China – Estimated e-commerce market growth in 2022 of 5.6%, slower than last year's growth of 10%.
U.S. – Estimated e-commerce market growth in 2022 of 25%.
U.K. – Estimated e-commerce market decline in 2022 of 3.6%, a reversal from last year’s growth of 15%.
Germany – Estimated e-commerce market growth in 2022 of 14%, slightly faster than last year’s growth of 12% and above the three-year pre-pandemic average of 10%.
Japan – Estimated e-commerce market growth in 2022 of 12%, above last year’s growth of 8.9%.
Canada – Estimated e-commerce market growth of 10.1%, below last year’s growth of 17.3%.
Australia – Estimated e-commerce market growth of 8.4%, below last year’s growth of 24%.
View the full report here.