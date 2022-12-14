ProfitWheel raises INR 10 Crores Pre-series A funding

Rajesh Jain, founder Netcore Cloud, said, “Indian SaaS companies are creating a paradigm shift in terms of delivering world-class solutions at better than competitive standards and helping enterprise clients navigate through complex challenges. Fundamentals matter now more than ever and delivering frictionless solutions to empower democratisation of intelligence has never been more important. ProfitWheel plays a vital role in redefining how consumer intelligence is sort and can be a philip to an organisation's growth.”

The enterprise will use the additional funds to further its conquests in the US and other key Global Markets, making strategic hires in sales and customer success and bolstering its product artillery for new use cases in consumer intelligence.

Co-Founded by Vivek Bhargava – serial entrepreneur and former CEO of dentsu’s Performance Group in India, Nielsen’s Aman Khanna along with Gautam Mehra who led and built dentsu’s data sciences and programmatic arms, ProfitWheel beat its internal estimates of product growth and revenue targets. Founded in 2020, it has focused itself on becoming a consumer intelligence platform enterprise, helping data driven marketers bolster their consumer understanding journeys for better business decisions.

The platform has been used by some of the largest banking and finance players in the world, a Fortune 100 company, several direct-to-consumer brands, established e-commerce giants and some of the largest players in consumer tech and home appliances.