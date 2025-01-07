Global Sports and Shashank Khaitan join forces to host Indian Open 2025

Global Sports, a sports management firm, will kick off the new year with the Indian Open 2025, a pickleball event. Led by founder Hemal Jain and co-founders Niraj Jain, Divyesh Jain, and Suresh Bhansali, the firm has promoted pickleball in Mumbai and India. Bollywood writer and director Shashank Khaitan and Yuvi Ruia have joined as partners, while filmmaker Karan Johar is the brand ambassador, supporting the promotion of pickleball as a sport.

The Indian Open 2025 and Global Sports Pickleball Pro and Challenger League is scheduled to take place in Mumbai from February 3 to 9, 2025. The event features a prize pool of $125,000. The Indian Open 2025 will feature over 1,800 players competing across various categories on over 25 courts, with participants spanning more than 15 cities.

Talking about his association with Globalsports, brand ambassador Karan Johar said, "Pickleball holds a special place in my heart because it’s not just about the sport—it’s about the connections it fosters and the joy it brings. When I first experienced pickleball with Global Sports, I was struck by their passion and vision to make it a cultural phenomenon in India. Being part of this journey feels deeply personal, and I can’t wait to see how this incredible community continues to grow."

Partner Shashank Khaitan added, "Pickleball is a sport that combines strategy, athleticism, and camaraderie, and I am honoured to be part of its growth in India. Through the Indian Open 2025, we aim to set a new benchmark for the sport and inspire more people to experience its magic."

Founder Hemal Jain supported this vision and added, “Pickleball’s journey in India has been nothing short of extraordinary, and Global Sports is proud to lead this movement. Through our ecosystem of courts, coaching, and iconic tournaments, we’re not only fostering talent but also making the sport accessible and exciting for everyone. The Indian Open 2025 is set to be our biggest milestone yet, showcasing India as the epicenter of pickleball in Asia."