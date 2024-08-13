Glocal Slam Dunk Communications is the official PR partner for the Paralympic Committee of India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Glocal Slam Dunk Communications, a PR agency with over four years of experience in the industry, has been named the official PR partner for the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI). Building on their successful campaigns for various athletics, events, and leagues, the agency will now bring its expertise to the Paralympic Committee of India.
The agency will work closely with the Paralympic Committee of India to craft and execute strategic PR initiatives, promoting the organisation's mission, events, and athletes.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with the Paralympic Committee of India and contribute to the growth and recognition of para-sports in the country," said Akilesh Subramanian, founder of Glocal Slam Dunk Communications.
"Our team is dedicated to elevating the stories of these incredible athletes and supporting the Paralympic movement in India. We aim to leverage our expertise and networks to enhance visibility and engagement for PCI’s events and initiatives."
This collaboration aims to foster greater awareness and support for para-athletes and their achievements. With the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games approaching, Glocal Slam Dunk Communications is poised to play a crucial role in promoting the participation and successes of Indian para-athletes on the global stage.