Glucon-D helps kids stay active in heat with ‘Energy Ka Gola’

As Indian cities faced extreme heat this summer, Zydus Wellness’ Glucon-D launched ‘Energy Ka Gola’, a community initiative aimed at helping children continue outdoor play despite the weather.

The initiative reached over 10,000 children across Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai. It provided ice golas made with Glucon-D’s glucose and Vitamin C to offer energy and support immunity.

Outdoor activity in high heat and humidity causes fast glucose loss. While water helps with hydration, it may not fully restore energy, especially in active children. Glucon-D, with glucose and Vitamin C, helps quickly replenish energy and support immunity, particularly in hot and humid conditions where sweating and infection risks are higher.

Through the course of the initiative, over 700 kilograms of energy-infused golas were distributed across 100+ playgrounds and sports venues. Available in flavours such as Orange, Mango, and Nimbu Pani, the initiative combined the nostalgia of traditional summer treats with the benefits of science-backed energy support.

Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness, said, “As summer weather swings between extremes, our approach to children’s wellbeing must adapt just as swiftly. Glucon-D, a trusted household name for decades, continues to deliver instant energy and immunity support when it is needed most. With Energy Ka Gola, we are blending nostalgia with science to offer a timely, accessible solution, one that is rooted in legacy but designed for today’s summer challenges. It is a reflection of our enduring commitment to fuel the energy and resilience of India’s children.”

To mark the end of the initiative, the brand released a campaign film showing children returning to play after receiving chilled Glucon-D golas. The film highlights the shift from empty playgrounds to active scenes, reinforcing the brand’s focus on supporting children's energy during extreme heat.

The campaign also included support from local influencers, coaches, and community leaders, who helped spread awareness about managing energy and immunity in children during summer. They highlighted the need to recognise early signs of fatigue and promoted Glucon-D as a practical solution.