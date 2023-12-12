Glucovita Bolts collaborates with Viacom18 Consumer Products for 'Motu Patlu’ collectibles pack

Glucovita Bolts, the energy supplement category has announced via a TVC its partnership with Nickelodeon, the kids’ entertainment franchise’s flagship show, "Motu Patlu,". The "Motu Patlu Magnet " offer brings together the world of energy and the charm of Motu Patlu, India’s No. 1 Toons. With every pack of Bolts, children will receive a collectible magnet featuring their favourite Motu Patlu characters. This fusion of energy and entertainment is set to elevate the snacking experience for kids, creating lasting memories and moments of joy. Committed to keep redefining and delivering fresh, engaging experiences to its customers, Glucovita Bolts is proud to introduce a unique and irresistible Kids Consumer Offer that will delight both parents and children.