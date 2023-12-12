Glucovita Bolts collaborates with Viacom18 Consumer Products for 'Motu Patlu’ collectibles pack

With every pack of Bolts, children will receive a collectible magnet featuring their favourite Motu Patlu characters.
Glucovita Bolts, the energy supplement category has announced via a TVC its partnership with Nickelodeon, the kids’ entertainment franchise’s flagship show, "Motu Patlu,". The "Motu Patlu Magnet " offer brings together the world of energy and the charm of Motu Patlu, India’s No. 1 Toons. With every pack of Bolts, children will receive a collectible magnet featuring their favourite Motu Patlu characters. This fusion of energy and entertainment is set to elevate the snacking experience for kids, creating lasting memories and moments of joy. Committed to keep redefining and delivering fresh, engaging experiences to its customers, Glucovita Bolts is proud to introduce a unique and irresistible Kids Consumer Offer that will delight both parents and children.
Commenting on the partnership, S Prasanna Rai, vice president – marketing, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, said "We are excited to announce our partnership with 'Motu Patlu,'. With our ' Motu Patlu Magnet ' offer, we are blending the world of energy with the magic of Motu Patlu to create a snacking experience that is not only nutritious but also incredibly fun. Our commitment to our customers and our dedication to quality have made us the market leader, and this partnership is a testament to our unwavering pursuit of excellence.”
He further added, “We invite our esteemed channel partners to join us in this exciting journey. Together, we can enhance the lives of children across India, creating unforgettable moments of joy and building brand loyalty that lasts a lifetime. As we continue to innovate and strengthen our leadership position, we are excited to see Glucovita Bolts and 'Motu Patlu' become an inseparable part of every child's adventure.”
Sachin Puntambekar, business head of consumer products, Viacom18, added, “Our aim at Viacom18 Consumer Products has always been to provide consumers with innovative products through novel partnerships. Motu Patlu, and this collaboration with Glucovita Bolts is one step forward for expanding the footprint of India’s most adorable and loved Toons duo.”
Embarking on this journey with Motu Patlu, Glucovita Bolts is set to create an enchanting blend of energy and entertainment that will captivate children across India. Stay tuned for this delightful "Motu Patlu Magnet " Offer and look forward to experiencing the fusion of energy and fun with Glucovita Bolts and Motu Patlu.