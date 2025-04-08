Go! Biryan announces Zaheer Iqbal as its first brand ambassador

Go! Biryan, a biryani brand, announced actor Zaheer Iqbal as its first-ever brand ambassador. The collaboration follows a viral video in which Zaheer, a regular customer, showcased his fondness for the brand. Go! Biryan approached him after the video gained traction online.

Advertisment

The brand recently rebranded to strengthen its position in the biryani market. It operates from two outlets in Andheri and Khar, with a delivery network from South Mumbai to Malad. The brand also caters to corporate clients and events, offering meal boxes and party packs.

“I’ve been a long-time fan of the brand, and it’s an honor to become part of this incredible journey,” said Zaheer Iqbal. “I’ve always believed in enjoying good food without any fuss, and this place embodies that philosophy perfectly. The biryani here is unmatched, and I’m excited to be able to share that love with more people.”

“We are extremely excited to have Zaheer Iqbal on board as the first-ever brand ambassador of Go! Biryan. His genuine love for our biryani and his natural connection with people perfectly resonate with what our brand stands for — authenticity, warmth, and great food experiences.” says’ Shehzaad Lokhandwala, co-founder, Go! Biryan.