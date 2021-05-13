GoAir rebrands as Go First

The airline is currently in the process of transitioning all its operations under the new brand.
Leading Mumbai-based airline brand GoAir has rebranded itself to become Go First. At the heart of this revamp is the full embrace of the 'ultra-low cost airline model'.
With the youngest average fleet among Indian LCC carriers, majority of which are Airbus A320neos, with high-density seating and single aircraft type across its fleet, Go First is positioned to get ahead of its peer group by operating with ultra-low cost.
To communicate this change, Go First dons a rebranded identity. The new identity is complete with contemporary graphics and a bolder, brighter blue. The airline is currently in the process of transitioning all its operations under this new brand.
Commenting on this brand restage, Ben Baldanza, the airline's vice chairman, said, “I am excited by the revamp of GoAir to Go First. India is a fast developing airline market. Indian consumers are hugely value-conscious, but also quite demanding when it comes to their flying experience. The combinations of attractive airfares, a squeaky clean flying experience, well sanitised flights and on time performance is what Go First is designed to deliver. And that is exactly at the core of our brand and service. At Go First, our consumers come first.”
Kaushik Khona, CEO, Go First, added, “Go First has stayed resilient during the really tough times of the past 15 months. Even as the times continue to be extraordinary, Go First sees opportunities ahead. This rebranding reflects our confidence in the brighter tomorrow. The Go First team will strive to deliver the brand and make 'You Come First' a reality.”