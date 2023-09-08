GOAT Brand Labs acquires Frangipani in a 100% ownership deal

Frangipani, a children's nightwear and loungewear brand, was founded in 2012 by two Mumbai-based moms.
Goat Brand Labs has acquired the remaining stake in Frangipani from its founders, honouring all terms from the original plan laid out during the majority acquisition in 2021. Frangipani, the children's nightwear and loungewear brand founded in 2012 by two Mumbai-based moms, has become a well-known name in ultra-comfortable kidswear products over the last decade.
The founders, Sunaina Patel and Mansi Kilachand, had this to say about the acquisition, as they sell their stake and exit the company: "As founders of this business, which was started as a brand for our own kids and has always been a labour of love for us, we are happy that the partnership with GBL has been successful. We hope that in GBL's capable hands, the brand will achieve newer heights."
Rishi Vasudev, CEO and co-founder of GOAT Brands Labs, made the following statement regarding the development: Sunaina and Mansi have been extremely instrumental in Frangipani's growth over the last 10 years. Now that GBL is in full control, we will use all of our D2C platform capabilities to help the brand reach the next level. I wish the best of luck to the founders and express my gratitude for all their efforts in getting the brand to where it is today.