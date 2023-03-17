G.O.A.T Brand Labs and THG Ingenuity announce strategic partnership

With this partnership, the companies are looking to scale and accelerate global e-commerce growth for Indian consumer brands.
G.O.A.T Brand Labs and THG Ingenuity, the Technology Services division of THG Holdings have announced a strategic partnership to build and execute localised digital capabilities together in India.
THG Ingenuity is a unified commerce platform with full stack technology, digital and operations omnichannel capabilities, and is preferred by several leading direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) and consumer brand giants across the world and in India.
The alliance between G.O.A.T Brand labs and THG Ingenuity will see the companies work together to develop localised digital capabilities to help India’s leading consumer brands scale up their e-commerce businesses, representing a significant step towards future-proofing the robust growth of the Indian DTC ecosystem. Furthermore, as a leading DTC player in India, G.O.A.T Brand Labs’ partnership with THG Ingenuity will provide it with additional services to help homegrown DTC brands make mindful, data- backed decisions to expand their reach to global audiences via e-commerce channels.
Backed by over 18 years of expertise in digital studios and creative, digital marketing and trading and through investment in proprietary Technology, Operations, Brand and Data, THG Ingenuity has helped power e-commerce and DTC growth for many of the world’s leading brands.
THG Holdings plc is the owner of the world’s largest sports nutrition brand, Myprotein, which has seen strong DTC growth in India in the last five years through being underpinned by Ingenuity's core technology, operations infrastructure and digital services, including its unique influencer and content creator model.
Rishi Vasudev and Rameswar Mishra founded G.O.A.T Brand Labs in May 2021 with a vision to ‘Make Indian DTC Stars World Famous’. G.O.A.T Brand Labs’ partnership with THG Ingenuity inches it closer to its goal of making homegrown DTC companies celebrated globally.
Speaking about the partnership, Vivek Ganotra, CEO, THG Ingenuity, said, “We are delighted to be working with G.O.A.T Brand Labs in helping brands in the DTC space scale up. I have been impressed with Rishi’s clarity of vision and focus on turbocharging DTC in India. Aligning with Ingenuity’s vision for brands to help them grow exponentially in the e-commerce sphere, we see that our partnership will help G.O.A.T Brand Labs’ brands and other Indian DTC brands to scale their e-commerce evolution to become the market leaders of their kind.”
Rishi Vasudev, CEO & co-founder, of G.O.A.T Brand Labs, said, “We are looking forward to this partnership with THG Ingenuity. This will help several consumer brands in India who are looking at scaling up and making their DTC presence more robust. Currently, our own acquired lifestyle brands are strengthening their presence in India and in global markets - US and GCC countries. THG Ingenuity will also help bolster their presence globally.”