G.O.A.T Brand Labs and THG Ingenuity announce strategic partnership

Speaking about the partnership, Vivek Ganotra, CEO, THG Ingenuity, said, “We are delighted to be working with G.O.A.T Brand Labs in helping brands in the DTC space scale up. I have been impressed with Rishi’s clarity of vision and focus on turbocharging DTC in India. Aligning with Ingenuity’s vision for brands to help them grow exponentially in the e-commerce sphere, we see that our partnership will help G.O.A.T Brand Labs’ brands and other Indian DTC brands to scale their e-commerce evolution to become the market leaders of their kind.”