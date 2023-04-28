Godrej Consumer Products acquires the FMCG business of Raymond Consumer Care

Commenting on the announcement, Sudhir Sitapati, managing director and CEO, GCPL, said: “We are excited to welcome the Raymond Consumer Care team and brands to Godrej Consumer Products. This acquisition allows us to complement our business portfolio and growth strategy with under-penetrated categories that oﬀer a long runway of growth. Raymond is a leading player in the deodorants and sexual wellness categories with brands like Park Avenue and KamaSutra. These categories have the potential to deliver double-digit multi-decade growth given the low per- capita consumption in India compared to similar emerging markets. Per-capita consumption (USD) of deodorants in India is 0.4x that in Indonesia, 0.05x that in Brazil and 0.04x that in the USA. We look forward to building on this potential by unlocking the signiﬁcant integration synergies with our business.”