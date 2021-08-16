Godrej Consumer Products expands e-com business, rolls out three products

Through Godrej Ezee, the leading detergent brand, GCPL is driving innovation in the laundry detergent segment by introducing Godrej Ezee Detergent Pods. The 4X concentrated ‘Super Clean’ formulation cleans, removes stains and brighten clothes. These small but powerful pods fight stains without damaging fibres, colour protect and work well even in hard water. The pods are convenient with their pre-measured packaging, where one pod can be used for a full load of clothes in a washing machine. The formulation reduces scaling, clogging of pipes and is a more sustainable solution in the long run with its zero wastage and zero spilling properties. The ‘Ezee-flow’ technology, ensures equal dispersion of detergent amongst the clothes and provides a superior, long-lasting fragrance. The pods are priced at INR 400 for a set of 20 and are available on Flipkart, Amazon and Big Basket.