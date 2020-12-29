Godrej Consumer Products launches home cleaning range ProClean

The market size of home cleaning products (branded floor, toilet and bathroom cleaners segment) is pegged at Rs 2,600 crore, as per AC Nielsen. Due to increased awareness about cleanliness and hygiene, consumers are opting for products that will enable them to keep their homes clean and germ-free. This is likely to fuel further growth of home cleaning products category in the coming days. Consumer preferences have also shaped the demand for durable, new-age products as against the traditionally used cleaners like phenyl.