Godrej Consumer Products launches home cleaning range ProClean

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) has forayed into the home cleaning products segment with the launch of Godrej ProClean, a brand of surface cleaning and disinfecting solutions.
ProClean offers three products including ProClean Toilet Cleaner, ProClean Bathroom Cleaner and ProClean Floor Cleaner. ProClean aims to cater to the rising demand for home hygiene products especially in the current context where there is emphasis on products that offer protection against germs. The brand’s USP is its ‘best quality at best price’ offering.
The market size of home cleaning products (branded floor, toilet and bathroom cleaners segment) is pegged at Rs 2,600 crore, as per AC Nielsen. Due to increased awareness about cleanliness and hygiene, consumers are opting for products that will enable them to keep their homes clean and germ-free. This is likely to fuel further growth of home cleaning products category in the coming days. Consumer preferences have also shaped the demand for durable, new-age products as against the traditionally used cleaners like phenyl.
Commenting on GCPL’s foray into home cleaning products category with Godrej ProClean, Sunil Kataria, chief executive officer - India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), said, “Demand for cleaning products continues to grow due to consumer alertness concerning the importance of hygiene and the spread of infectious diseases. Our main objective to launch Godrej ProClean, is to create a home cleaning brand that evokes trust, ensuring best quality at the best price.”
Godrej ProClean Floor Cleaner is available in two fragrance options of lavender and citrus. Godrej ProClean Toilet cleaner is available at Rs 86 for 500 ml and Rs 168 for 1 ltr. Godrej ProClean Bathroom cleaner is available for Rs 91 for 500 ml and Rs 172 for 1 ltr and Godrej Proclean Floor cleaner is priced at INR 93 for 500 ml and INR 179/- per litre. The products are available across general and modern trade along with e-commerce platforms.