Godrej awards it's e-commerce analytics mandate to Trailytics AI

Under this partnership, Trailytics will leverage its advanced eRetail analytics solution, reminiscent of their successful Trailytics Control Tower offering. The objective is to empower GCPL to enhance its online presence, optimise content, manage marketplaces, and ultimately boost sales by harnessing the power of data-driven analytics by giving them an overall visibility of sku journey covering KPI’s like Availability, Price ,Promotion, Inventory, Fill rate, Sales ,Performance Marketing and many more ,thus covering all aspects of brand journey .