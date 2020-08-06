Godrej introduces fabric, air and travel sanitisers under 'Aer' range

Speaking about the new range, Sunil Kataria CEO - India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products, said, “It is believed that a hygiene product needs to smell clinical to be effective. With Godrej aer Fresh + Safe range, we will dispel this general belief as our new products sanitises and offer great fragrance together. Godrej aer is bringing another innovation in the home and car fragrance category. We want Godrej aer consumers to be protected whether they are indoors or outdoors without compromising on freshness.”