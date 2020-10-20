Godrej Locks introduces contactless key; arm and foot operated doors in Delhi

The company expects to capture 70 per cent demand in the city across sectors like healthcare, hospitality, retail, etc.
Lock manufacturer Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems announced its foray into the contactless products segment with a contactless safety access range for the post COVID-19 world. The company has launched four new products in the range including Universal Brass Key, Arm-Operated Door Handle and two variants of Foot-Operated Door Opener.The products have been launched exclusively on e-commerce and is currently available for purchase on Amazon India.
In the new normal, people are concerned about the surfaces they touch with their hands. They want to avoid any direct contact to keep themselves safe from germs. The contactless safety access range from Godrej Locks addresses these concerns. These products are designed for homes and commercial spaces like hotels, restaurants, malls, retail stores, hospitals, etc.
Godrej Universal Brass Key ensures that people do not touch any contaminated surface directly with the hands. The Universal Brass key provides a wide range of applications such as to pull door handles in public and private places, press pin pads, open and close bathroom doors, turn on/off electrical switches, carry groceries, among others. This key has antimicrobial properties since brass kills germs and bacteria and avoids spreading of viruses.
Godrej Arm pull handle is an arm-operated door opener that works on any latch-less wood, or metal door. Similarly, Godrej Foot Pull is a foot-operated door opener that can be used to open any kind of doors. Be it opening washroom door, internal & main residential door, hospital door, office door, commercial spaces or retail stores, both these hands-free solutions ensure one can open doors without touching them with hands. This makes Godrej Arm pull handle and Foot Pull a reliable solution to avoid transmission of germs and bacteria. These products can be installed easily on doors, without the help of a carpenter.
Commenting on the launch, Shyam Motwani, EVP and business head, Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems, said, “With the outbreak of COVID-19, the world has seen people take proactive measures for better health and hand hygiene. As concerns over the spread of the virus through contact or shared surfaces continue to threaten the world, the segment of contactless products is becoming the preferred choice for people, be it for home or commercial spaces. Hence, looking at this current need of people, we have launched a contactless safety access range offering them a unique solution to go touchless.”
He further added, “We have opted for an exclusive e-commerce launch as we will be able to reach out to a wider audience across geographies within India. We are confident that these high grade contactless solutions will ensure the safety and well-being of our customers.”
Godrej Universal Brass Key comes at a price of Rs 299 while Arm pull handle and Foot Pull is available for Rs 499. These products are currently available on Amazon India. Godrej Locks is likely to partner with other e-commerce platforms to make its innovation contactless solutions available for customers.