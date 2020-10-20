Godrej Locks introduces contactless key; arm and foot operated doors in Delhi

Commenting on the launch, Shyam Motwani, EVP and business head, Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems, said, “With the outbreak of COVID-19, the world has seen people take proactive measures for better health and hand hygiene. As concerns over the spread of the virus through contact or shared surfaces continue to threaten the world, the segment of contactless products is becoming the preferred choice for people, be it for home or commercial spaces. Hence, looking at this current need of people, we have launched a contactless safety access range offering them a unique solution to go touchless.”