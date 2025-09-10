Godrej rebrands Interio, debuts at Asia Cup on TV, YouTube & JioHotstar

Interio by Godrej, the rechristened incarnation of the 102-year-old Godrej Interio, made its debut during the Asia Cup, which began on September 9th 2025. It is an associate sponsor of the T20 cricket tournament that crowns the continent’s best side.

Advertisment

Long known for its steel almirahs and office chairs, the company now aspires to become the natural choice for Indian households that value design and aesthetics as much as functionality.

Contrary to expectations, its new commercial, crafted by WPP-owned Contract Advertising, will not appear primarily on Connected TV via SonyLIV, the tournament’s streaming platform. Instead, it will air on Sony Sports and Sony Sports Ten, the broadcaster’s standard and high-definition channels.

The decision is puzzling. Premium sports viewers tend to favour streaming, and they form Interio by Godrej’s main target group. “Because it is a new launch, we wanted to reach a mass audience and that is the kind of reach television still provides,” explains Sumeet Bhojani, head of brand and strategic insights at Godrej Enterprises Group.

That does not mean the brand has abandoned Connected TV altogether. Part of the campaign is running on YouTube and JioHotstar, notes Reshu Saraf, head of marketing communications at Interio by Godrej. Asked whether the firm can control which programmes its ads appear before or during, both executives give a firm no.

The brand has committed Rs 50 crore to the integrated campaign over the next one year across TV, print, digital, OOH, and in-store PoS.

For the next year or two the focus will be on familiarising consumers with the new brand promise. A celebrity endorsement is unlikely. To woo premium households, the company will lean on advertising.

To win over the industry’s tastemakers, interior designers and architects, it will use exhibitions and personal visits. “We are part of exhibitions like the Architectural Digest and India Design shows. We will also meet architects at their offices and take them through the new positioning,” says Saraf.

Some may wonder what has really changed beyond the rearrangement of words. The answer, the company insists, lies in the traits the brand seeks to embody while drawing strength from its lineage. “We are building Interio on the traits of modernity, aspiration and design. But we will continue to draw from the Godrej values of quality, trust and durability,” says Bhojani.

This is the first major rebrand since the Godrej Group split in 2024 into Godrej Enterprises Group, Interio’s parent, and Godrej Industries Group.

The company aims to double its revenue within three years to Rs 10,000 crore, up from Rs 3,400 crore in fiscal year 2025. The main lever will be retail expansion, with 1,500 stores planned and an upgraded e-commerce platform expected to cover more than 18,000 pin codes.

A refreshed retail format is also in the works: a 20,000-square-foot flagship with a café in Mumbai’s Vikhroli, 7,000-square-foot Interio Studios for families designing homes with professionals, and Compact Studios tailored for smaller spaces.