Godrej Yummiez expands frozen foods portfolio; targets vegetarians

Godrej Yummiez, a brand of ready-to-cook products from Godrej Tyson Foods (GTFL), has expanded its vegetarian portfolio with the launch of 'Crispy Potato Starz'. It is the third launch in Godrej Yummiez' vegetarian category this year, after 'Paneer Pops' and 'Mix Veggies'. This portfolio expansion is expected to boost Godrej Yummiez' overall growth by upwards of 30% in FY23.
As per the ‘STTEM – Safety, Technology, Taste, Ease & Mood Uplifter’ report by Godrej Yummiez, around 55% of Indians binge on frozen foods. It is a mood uplifter on various occasions. However, the myth that frozen foods contain preservatives, is a concern amongst consumers. The same report highlights that about 51% of Indians feel preservative-free frozen snacks will not make them feel guilty about frequent snacking.
Keeping in mind consumer concerns about frozen foods containing preservatives, the brand has used a unique technology. Godrej Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz is made with high quality potatoes, using advanced individual quick freeze (IQF) technology that keeps it fresh for a long time. It doesn't have any added preservatives.
Mohit Marwaha, CMO, Yummiez (GTFL), shares, "This technology ensures that the taste, colour and freshness of the original product is locked through the process, and doesn't allow any bacterial growth."
Today, the frozen foods market is estimated to be around Rs 3,500 crore and the penetration is as low as 6%. "Overall category penetration is very low for frozen foods. One of the biggest challenges for us is to grow the awareness and penetration of this category," Marwaha adds.
Commenting on the new launch, Abhay Parnerkar, chief executive officer, GTFL, mentions, “Godrej Yummiez commands a strong market share, with its non-vegetarian range of products. Our focus is now to grow the vegetarian portfolio, which currently accounts for a significant part of our overall sales. We aim to have the presence of Godrej Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz in 7,000-plus general and modern trade outlets in one year.”
Sharing his remarks about e-commerce potential, Marwaha says, "E-commerce is a very important channel for us. Yummiez is listed on all main e-commerce websites, like Swiggy, Dunzo, BigBasket, etc. Around 30% of our sales come from e-commerce and we expect to grow this channel much faster, going forward."