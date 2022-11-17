Godrej Yummiez expands frozen foods portfolio; targets vegetarians

As per the ‘STTEM – Safety, Technology, Taste, Ease & Mood Uplifter’ report by Godrej Yummiez, around 55% of Indians binge on frozen foods. It is a mood uplifter on various occasions. However, the myth that frozen foods contain preservatives, is a concern amongst consumers. The same report highlights that about 51% of Indians feel preservative-free frozen snacks will not make them feel guilty about frequent snacking.