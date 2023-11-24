Godrej Yummiez initiates sachetisation of frozen foods, introduces a sausage pack at Rs 30

Commenting on the launch, Abhay Parnerkar, chief executive officer, Godrej Tyson Foods, says, "Godrej Yummiez has pioneered sachetisation in frozen foods making them accessible for everyone. Pricing has been a significant hurdle for consumers when it comes to adoption of frozen foods, and we have significantly lowered the range start buying price by 80% with Rs 30 chicken sausage. This empowers individuals to purchase frozen foods based on their consumption preferences and moods without the hassle of storing or freezing in larger quantities.”