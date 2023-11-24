Godrej Yummiez initiates sachetisation of frozen foods, introduces a sausage pack at Rs 30

The brand has partnered with PVR Inox to create awareness of sachetised format of frozen foods.
Godrej Yummiez, a frozen ready-to-cook product brand from Godrej Tyson Foods (GTFL), disrupts the frozen foods category by bringing the sachetisation format. In a category-first move, Yummiez has launched a pack of two chicken sausages at an affordable price of Rs 30.
The sachetisation of frozen foods like sausages, will democratise frozen foods by making them affordable and accessible for everyone. It is expected to increase consumption of frozen foods amongst masses in Tier II cities and towns. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian frozen foods have been priced between Rs 170- 300.
To promote this format amongst consumers from various demographics, Godrej Yummiez has extended its partnership with PVR Inox. Godrej Yummiez along with PVR INOX, is running awareness programs in Kolkata, Bangalore and Hyderabad, whereas 60-second messages of the new format will be showcased on 53 select screens.
Commenting on the launch, Abhay Parnerkar, chief executive officer, Godrej Tyson Foods, says, "Godrej Yummiez has pioneered sachetisation in frozen foods making them accessible for everyone. Pricing has been a significant hurdle for consumers when it comes to adoption of frozen foods, and we have significantly lowered the range start buying price by 80% with Rs 30 chicken sausage. This empowers individuals to purchase frozen foods based on their consumption preferences and moods without the hassle of storing or freezing in larger quantities.”
He further adds, “Our new chicken sausage aligns well with budget-conscious consumers, also making it a suitable choice for the evolving tier 2 markets. The product is relevant for everyone right from households to outstation students, bachelors and so on. Our strategic partnerships with PVR Inox will help raise awareness about this new format and tap into a diverse audience.”