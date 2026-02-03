Goibibo partners Netflix to integrate travel giveaways into The Great Indian Kapil Show

Goibibo has partnered with Netflix for Season 4 of The Great Indian Kapil Show, integrating travel-led segments into select episodes of the series.

The integration appears within five episodes of the season and is designed as a recurring on-show segment. During these moments, host Kapil Sharma engages with audience members through conversations around travel and life experiences, eventually selecting winners who receive all-inclusive international trips to destinations such as Thailand, Dubai, Malaysia, Vietnam and Bali.

According to the companies, the idea draws from the show’s expanding global audience base following its Netflix release across multiple markets. The collaboration focuses on acknowledging long-time fans by converting on-show interactions into tangible travel experiences.

One of the first winners featured on the show was a couple from Indore, who received an all-inclusive trip to Thailand. The segment marked their first leisure holiday since their honeymoon 16 years earlier.

Beyond the on-air integration, the partnership also extends to Goibibo’s app, where users can participate in a The Great Indian Kapil Show-themed quiz. Winners from the app-based activity stand a chance to attend the show as part of the live studio audience.

Speaking on the association, Raj Rishi Singh, chief marketing officer, Goibibo, said: “Travel doesn’t always need a plan, it just needs a fun nudge. Our partnership with Netflix for The Great Indian Kapil Show allows us to tap into a wide fandom to use the show’s format to introduce travel in a light-hearted way and also take it wider by inviting audiences to take that excitement onto the Goibibo app, where inspiration can quickly turn into action.”

The campaign runs across January, February and March, aligning with the staggered release of the five integrated episodes in the current season.