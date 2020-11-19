Google announces redesign of G-Pay app in international online event

The new design of the app is supposed to help users budget and manage their money and expenses better.
More than 150 million people in 30 countries use Google Pay every month, writes Google's Caesar Sengupta. The General Manager & VP, Payments and Next Billion Users announced that Google is taking an important step forward in the quest to make money simple, secure and helpful.
Starting in the U.S., the company launched a redesigned Google Pay app on Android and iOS. The new app is designed around relationships with people and businesses. It helps you save money and gives you insights into your spending.
It’s built with multiple layers of security to keep your money and information private and safe. And in 2021, it will give you the chance to apply for a new kind of digital bank account with trusted financial institutions.
Instead of showing a stack of cards or a long list of transactions, the new Google Pay app focuses on the friends and businesses you transact with most frequently. You can pay, see past transactions and find offers and loyalty info—all organized around conversations.
If you need to split dinner, rent or other expenses with more than one person, you can create a group, split the bill, and keep track of who’s paid in a single place. Google Pay will even help you do the math on who owes what.
You can also use Google Pay to order food at over 100,000 restaurants, buy gas at over 30,000 gas stations and pay for parking in over 400 cities, all from within the app—and more easy ways to pay are coming soon.
The new Google Pay can also help save money and redeem offers without the hassle of clipping coupons or copying and pasting promo codes. Look out for offers from brands like Burger King, Etsy, REI Co-op, Sweetgreen, Target, Warby Parker and more in the app. You can activate them with a tap, and they’ll be automatically applied when you pay in store or online.
If you choose to connect your bank account or cards to Google Pay, the app will provide periodic spending summaries and show your trends and insights over time—giving you a clearer view of your finances.
Google Pay can also understand and automatically organize your spending. This lets you search across your transactions in new ways. For example, you can search for “food,” “last month,” or “Mexican restaurants” and Google Pay will instantly find the relevant transactions.