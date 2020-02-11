Google Maps changes logo, tweaks UI to celebrate 15 years

The newly updated Google Maps app for Android and iOS comes with five easy-to-access tabs: Explore, Commute, Saved, Contribute and Updates.

Explore: Looking for a place nearby to grab lunch, enjoy live music or play arcade games? In the Explore tab, there's information, ratings, reviews and more for about 200 million places around the world, including local restaurants, nearby attractions and city landmarks.

Commute: Irrespective of if a user commutes via a car or public transit, the Commute tab sets up a user's daily commute to get real-time traffic updates, travel times and suggestions for alternative routes.

Saved: The blog post mentions that people have saved more than 6.5 billion places on Google Maps. Now users can view all of these spots in one convenient place, as well as find and organise plans for an upcoming trip and share recommendations based on places you've been.

Contribute: Hundreds of millions of people each year contribute information that helps keep Google Maps up to date. With the new Contribute tab enables users to share local knowledge, such as details about roads and addresses, missing places, business reviews and photos. Each contribution goes a long way in helping others learn about new places and decide what to do.