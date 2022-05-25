Google Marketing Live 2022 to cover business growth and how to navigate the advertising landscape

The event kicks off at 12 pm EST (9:30 p.m. IST) tonight.
Technology is powering more business growth around the world than ever before. And new consumer behaviors are redefining the role technology plays in everyday life.
With the right tools, one can meet customers where they are today while building resilience for tomorrow — and Google is here to be your partner.
Google Marketing Live will be at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET) about Google’s latest product innovations across Ads and Commerce. Here’s a preview of some of those announcements.
Reimagining the future of marketing across Search and YouTube
Consumers are turning to Google Search and YouTube more than ever for help with purchase decisions. In fact, we see over one billion shopping journeys happen across Google every day.
1 .When it comes to shopping on Google Search, the experience is more natural and intuitive. Categories like apparel have seen tremendous success as consumers explore information in more visual and browsable ways. Later this year, advertisers will be eligible to show new, highly visual Shopping ads to U.S. customers. These will be clearly labeled as ads and will be eligible to appear in dedicated ad slots throughout the page.
Reimagining Shopping ads in new, visually engaging search results (U.S.-only search results)
However, nothing can quite replace seeing a product in person or bringing it home to try out. Augmented reality (AR) on cameras gets us close, and shoppers are ready for it. More than 90% of Americans currently use, or would consider using, AR for shopping.
2. Soon, merchants will be able to have 3D models of their products appear directly on Google Search, allowing shoppers to easily see them in their spaces.
Augmented reality in Search provides a fully immersive shopping experience.
3. Using Performance Max campaigns — along with a product feed — one can drive more online loyalty sign-ups across YouTube, Display, Search, Discover, Gmail and Maps.
Starting today, Video action campaigns and App campaigns will automatically scale to YouTube Shorts. YouTube Shorts now averages over 30 billion daily views — four times as many as a year ago.
Product feeds on Video action campaigns will roll out to YouTube Shorts later this year. Delivering better results with automation and insights
The best way to unlock growth for your business is combining data and marketing expertise with Google’s machine learning. This means building automated products that meet objectives and are simple to use.
Performance Max campaigns are a powerful tool for to meet consumers where they are across Google channels. In fact, advertisers that use Performance Max campaigns in their account see an average increase of 13% total incremental conversions at a similar cost per action.
Google will announce six upcoming additions:
1. More tools for experimentation, like A/B tests to see how Performance Max is driving incremental conversions.
2. Expanded campaign management support in Search Ads 360 and the Google Ads mobile app.
3. Support for store sales goals to optimize for in-store sales, in addition to store visits and local actions.
4. Maximize impact with burst campaigns for a set time period to help meet in-store goals during seasonal events.
5. New insights and explanations, including attribution, audience and auction insights so you know what’s driving performance.
6. Optimization score and recommendations so you can see how to improve your campaign.
Insights page uses machine learning to identify new pockets of consumer demand and provide personalized trend data. Only Google can surface these types of insights, based on the billions of searches we see every day and the millions of signals we analyze for every ad auction.
Google will introduce three new reports that will roll out over the coming months:
1. Attribution insights show how your ads work together across Google surfaces — like Search, Display and YouTube — to drive conversions.
2. Budget insights find new opportunities for budget optimization and show how your spend is pacing against your budget goals.
3. Audience insights for first-party data show how your customer segments, like those created with Customer Match, are driving campaign performance.