Google Pay offers rewards tied across e-commerce platforms and trials

The payments app is now offering its users a chance to sample brands as a part of its 'scratch card' reward system.
‘Better luck next time!’
If you’re a Google Pay user, you’ve likely encountered this phrase multiple times while scratching out digital reward cards. Users can unlock these scratch cards by sending money to their friends, making a UPI payment, paying a utility bill, or doing a DTH recharge. If you’re lucky, you’d win Rs 5 or Rs 7, which would be credited directly to your bank account.
In Google’s latest international GPay app revamp, the company announced that it would be introducing retailer rewards into its (rewards) ecosystem. Closer home in India, we noticed that scratching a (scratch) card now gives users access to rewards across a plethora of brands.
We also spotted OTT platform ZEE5 offering services for an edutech app in the following capacity.
Some brands giving out rewards include QSR outlets like McDonald's and KFC, online shopping platforms like Nykaa and Bewakoof, and subscription-led rewards such as temporary access to YouTube premium, Audible and Discovery+. We also spotted Dunzo cash as a reward (for first-time app downloads).
The intention of the initiative appears to be clear. In a world cluttered with competition every step along the way, these rewards seem to act as a starting point to get the consumer into the app's ecosystem, or to order from the business.
Sraman Majumdar, senior creative director, Brave New World, feels that the updated GPay reward system is a clever move, and beneficial to all the parties involved.
"It has largely replaced the 'better luck next time' scenario, which was occasionally low-key disappointing, but not really a deal-breaker for users. Not every user will download every partner brand app, or visit their stores, but that's okay. We all think fondly of freebies and that impression sticks," says Majumdar.
He adds that the cross-promotions establish GPay as a connecting hub for a lot of brands, which is great for it. He says that from the brand partnership and relationship lens, it's a good touchpoint and awareness space, especially for the newer, younger brands. "I'm not sure if the cross-promotions are mapped to individual spending behaviour yet, but that would eventually be the next logical step," he concludes.