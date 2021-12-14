Google releases trends for Year in Search for 2021

While News around Covid-19 continued to take the spotlight, there continued to be interest around key global events and topics such as the Tokyo Olympics, Black Fungus, Afghanistan, and the West Bengal elections. People actively searched for important and relevant information with queries like how to register for Covid vaccine, how to download vaccine certification, and how to increase oxygen level being the top three three ‘How to’ searches this year. In ‘What is’ searches, people seeked to learn more with queries ranging from what is Black Fungus, what is Taliban, what is remdesivir, and even the evidently academic what is the factorial of hundred?