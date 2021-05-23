Google to open its first ever retail store in New York this summer

The tech major will sell Pixel phones and Pixelbooks, Nest, and Fitbit devices.
Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Thursday (May 20, 2021) it would open its first physical store in New York this summer. The news will feel like deja vu for tech lovers who’d recall Apple opening its first-ever retail stores in California 20 years ago in May 2001.
Customers will be able to browse and buy Pixel smartphones and Pixelbooks, Nest products, Fitbit devices, and more.
The timing matches the city’s efforts to reopen 100 per cent by June after a year’s closure due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The upcoming store will be located in the city’s Chelsea neighbourhood which is home to many of Google’s 11,000+ NYC employees.
Also, while many stores in the US may have withdrawn their "entry if masked" policy, Google has said masks, hand sanitation and social distancing will be required in the Google Store, and that it'll clean all spaces multiple times a day.