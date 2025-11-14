Google's latest campaign highlights the transformative power of new AI mode.

Google has collaborated with Tiger Telly - the advertising arm of Tiger Baby -for a new campaign that examines how the company’s AI mode can simplify everyday queries through a more intuitive experience. The film is written by Zoya Akhtar and directed by Arjun Varain Singh.

The project marks another step in Tiger Telly’s move toward integrated creative production. The narrative focuses on people and everyday emotional moments while using Google’s AI mode as the technological layer that ties the story together.

“When Google reached out, we could not refuse; here was a chance to create something simple yet experiential. The project was very exciting and in keeping with the Tiger Telly endeavour, which is to build brands' stories through every step of their journey – from concept and ideation to scripting, strategy, and full-scale production,” says Zoya Akhtar.

Previously, Akhtar wrote the ‘It’s Kay to Be You’ campaign for Kay Beauty.

Arjun Varain Singh, who directed the film, said: “Working with the Google team was a great experience – they were extremely trusting and collaborative. Directing with Tiger Telly, where all operations are within the same ecosystem, makes the process seamless and flexible.”