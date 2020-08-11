Google's unique experience with AI, your voice, and the national anthem

Sing the national anthem and see AI convert your voice into a musical instrument.
Whenever and wherever the tune of the national anthem hits your ear, your heart begins to swell and pride peeks out of your face. As India's sees its Independence Day approach, Google with its partners Prasar Bharati and Virtual Bharat has announced an innovative experience concerning your voice, classic musical instruments, and artificial intelligence.
It's quite genius. You need to sing the national anthem and then with the power of AI your voice will get converted into one of three traditional Indian instruments -- the shehnai, sarangi, or bansuri.
How does this work? Pick up your smartphone and head over to g.co/SoundsofIndia. First, you get to hear the national anthem. Then you get to sing the national anthem while the lyrics play on a screen which gets highlighted to help you sing in rhythm. Once you're done, the web app gives you an option to choose the instrument in which you'd like your voice to convert.
Google on its blog says, "We can’t wait to bring to you the culmination of this experience, so look out for something very special coming your way on 15th August 2020 -- the 73rd anniversary of India’s Independence."