GOVO teams up with Swiggy Instamart

GOVO an audio technology company, has joined forces with Swiggy Instamart, a quick grocery delivery platform to provide swift and reliable services. Customers can now buy GOVO's audio products, including Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, and TWS earbuds, and get them delivered to their doorstep within 10 minutes for added convenience.
GOVO is not just defying the traditional standards of the industry, but also turning seemingly unattainable ideas into actuality for music lovers. As a rising audio technology firm in India, GOVO is committed to ensuring that individuals can easily experience the pleasure of music without any hassle.
Commenting on this collaboration, Varun Poddar, founder of GOVO said, “We're thrilled to announce our association with Swiggy Instamart bringing the joy of music within reach for everyone. This collaboration marks a significant step in revolutionising the electronics shopping experience for customers. Teaming up with premier delivery partners like Swiggy enables us to leverage their expertise alongside our products, expanding our reach to a wider demographic. Our valued customers now have the chance to have their preferred musical devices delivered, ensuring an uninterrupted musical extravaganza."