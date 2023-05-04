GOZOOP Group creates J. the bold new identity for Jeeru

Commenting on the partnership, Mohit Ahuja, president, GOZOOP Group shares, “If one looks at the CSD (carbonated soft drinks) segment over the past two decades, there have been more misses than hits. At GOZOOP, our approach has always been to ‘Break The Box’. In keeping with that, we suggested a new identity infused with the core aesthetics of culture, hues and chaos to align the brand with a distinctive Indi-Cool vibe. And kudos to the team at Xotic Frujus for having the conviction to put this thought into action.”