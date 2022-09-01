GOZOOP Group launches HAWK

Speaking on the launch of HAWK, Premkumar Iyer, president, HAWK says, “We are in this to disrupt the customer support space and aim to make HAWK a global force by extending our brand of ORM beyond India. We bring in a transformational approach towards ORM, hardwired with GOZOOP Group’s core values of integrity, creativity, and people centricity. With HAWK, we will not only continue our dominance in the Online Customer Support and Listening space but also bring in cutting-edge technology products to the market while setting new standards of operations.”