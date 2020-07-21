Great marketers of today are great business officers

Over the last few decades, marketing has fundamentally moved from educating, to informing, to enlightening, often to coercing, and now to engaging with customers. Marketing has become intertwined with technology and, hence, is today moving in lockstep with its innovation and speed of change. Just a decade ago, print advertising was considered the only king amongst marketing channels – considered most critical when releasing new products, or fundamentally shifting narratives.

Today, however, almost no major brand would rely on a print-only, or even a print-first, approach to making a splash. However, do not blame the marketing folks for this shift. Just as with everything else, money moves where the eyeballs move. Tools and strategies that were cutting edge just a few years ago are fast becoming obsolete, and new approaches are appearing daily.