Green jackets, masks and Dalgona cookies - a guide to 'Squid Game' merchandise

To say that Netflix's Korean show 'Squid Game' is a worldwide hit, is an understatement. Within weeks of its release, the show became a global phenomenon. People were hooked to their screens in fascinated horror as they watched debt-ridden Korean citizens battle it out in a survival game for a hefty prize money amount of 45.6 billion won (South Korean currency).
With the show's popularity, the merchandising craze is catching on too. Apart from buying T-shirts, masks and tracksuits; there are 'Squid Game'-themed cafes and Dalgona cookie recipes all over the Internet.
Netflix's official site has 'Squid Game'-themed merchandise such as hoodies, T-shirts, bobblehead toys, etc. A simple search on Amazon reveals that masks used by the actors on the show to conceal their faces, are also available on Amazon for purchase - in addition to the original Korean Ddakji game too.
A report from Wizikey, a media monitoring and intelligence company, reveals that the red and green hoodies of 'Squid Game' are the most popular Halloween costumes this year. The news popularity for the red and green hoodie is 2X of Joker and 2.5X of Spiderman. Leaving villainous characters like Dracula and Cruella de Vil far behind, this Netflix phenomenon has toppled Marvel heroes and Disney characters.
Smartphone brand realme also launched a set of two 'Squid Game'-themed smartphones - one in green, similar to the tracksuits the contestants wear and the alternative is pink - the colour that the guards on the show wear.
The most recent development is that the gamers have invented an online gamified version of the series for which, players need ‘Squid’ cryptocurrency to play. The game is set to launch in November but, so far, Squid’s market value has been growing at a rate of nearly 2,400 per cent, according to The Indian Express.
Just like the series, the game developers say that “the more people join, the larger the reward pool will be - more importantly, we do not provide deadly consequences.” For instance, playing Round 1: Red Light, Green Light will cost a player 456 Squid coins, and rounds get more costly as they go along.