Greenlam’s latest Diwali campaign celebrates love and connection

Dentsu Creative Webchutney and Greenlam Industries have released a new festive campaign titled ‘Diwali Always Finds Its Way’, celebrating the emotional essence of Diwali and its power to bring people together.

The film, conceptualised by Dentsu Creative Webchutney, tells the story of a modern-day couple and their journey back to connection and togetherness. It moves beyond traditional festive narratives, focusing on the idea that Diwali is not just a ritual but a feeling — one that finds its way into every home and relationship.

Parul Mittal, director, Greenlam Industries, said: “At Greenlam, we believe that Diwali is not just a festival, but a celebration of bonds, love, and shared joy. Through this film, we wanted to share a message that resonates universally that no matter the circumstances, the light of Diwali always finds its way. It has the power to bring warmth, hope, and joy into our lives, and that is the essence we wish to celebrate with everyone this festive season.”

Surjo Dutt, CCO, Dentsu Creative Webchutney, said: “We discovered a fundamental truth about modern youth and, using Greenlam's role in their homes, transformed it into a heartwarming, feel-good story about a new-age couple celebrating the joy of their own space this Diwali.”

Ujjwal Anand, managing partner, Dentsu Creative Webchutney, said: “This film is an ode to the way culture transforms with each generation. We wanted to tell a story that feels authentic to today’s youth, who may resist or reinterpret traditions, yet inevitably rediscover their joy when family, friends, and festivities come together. At dentsu, we believe in crafting stories that resonate with societal truths and spark emotion, and this film is a true reflection of that.”

The campaign’s visuals and tone emphasize emotion over spectacle, portraying Diwali as a timeless celebration of love, renewal, and human connection.