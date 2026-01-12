GREW Solar teams up with RCB's women team for T20 league 2026

GREW Solar has entered into a partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women for the 2026 season of the Women’s T20 Cricket League. Under the agreement, GREW Solar will be the team’s lead arm partner.

The partnership will see GREW Solar’s branding appear on the players’ jerseys and across broadcast, digital and on-ground assets during the tournament. The association comes at a time when women’s cricket in India has seen a sharp rise in viewership and commercial interest. According to industry data, the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 recorded more than 446 million digital viewers, alongside higher engagement across platforms.

The Women’s T20 Cricket League 2026 is scheduled to begin on 9 January, with matches to be held in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara.

Vinay Thadani, CEO and director, Grew Solar, said: “The rapid rise of the Women’s Cricket reflects a powerful shift in Indian sport. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, the 2024 champions, represent excellence, consistency, and ambition; values that strongly align with GREW Solar’s vision. This partnership allows us to engage deeply with fans and communities while contributing to the continued rise of women’s cricket as a powerful force in Indian sport.”

Rajesh Menon, chief operating officer, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said: “We are delighted to welcome GREW Solar as our Lead Arm Partner for the upcoming season. This partnership reflects the growing confidence of Indian industry in the potential and impact of women’s sport, and we look forward to building a meaningful and successful association.”

The partnership adds to the growing list of corporate associations with women’s franchise cricket, as brands increasingly look at the league for reach, visibility and engagement among new audiences.