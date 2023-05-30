GroupM and MMA launch Modern Marketers Guide

Playbook will guide marketers to drive growth, share & profitability.
GroupM along with MMA today has launched Modern Marketers Guide titled “Transform to Thrive”. With insights from industry leaders and practical advice for implementation, this compilation serves as a valuable resource for organizations striving to achieve transformational success.
Amidst these uncertain times, marketers also need to expand their focus on protecting their advertising spends from the rising threat of sophisticated fraud. A critical component in achieving this is ensuring safe inventory to engage the "right audience" with advertising campaigns. Brands must adopt a customer-centric advertising approach, prioritizing the protection and acknowledgement of their consumers' interests.
The landscape of customization has extended beyond media, with innovative strategies such as QR scans on products to build "always on" engagement, exclusive product bundles for omnichannel, and leveraging the strength of online marketplaces for key occasions. Marketers are urged to embrace dynamic marketing strategies that cater to individual customer preferences and preferences for communication channels.
Furthermore, building flexible distribution networks that can quickly adapt to changing customer preferences is crucial. Organizations must pace up technological innovation to foster omnichannel growth and digitize supply chains, enabling real-time inventory management and delivery.
"A Marketer's dashboard is spruced with business numbers, social numbers, service/outages, and innovation, all tied to delivering a superlative experience. This holistic approach ensures that marketing strategies are aligned with business goals, social engagement, service reliability, and innovation, all contributing to an exceptional customer experience. We embrace these trends and strive to provide innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers", said Prasanth Kumar, CEO – GroupM South Asia.
Moneka Khurana, country head & board member, MMA Global – India said "MMR’23 is a must-read for every marketer looking to thrive in the face of unprecedented change. It provides a roadmap for building a future-proof marketing organization, one that is agile, consumer-centric, and data-driven, and leverages relevant tools and technologies to power it. At the MMA, we believe that the future belongs to those who embrace 2023 as the year with change being front and centre and are willing to challenge the status quo. This report brings perspectives from 25+ experts from across the ecosystem offering the needed understanding. Grab the MMR – Modern Marketing Reckoner to start your Transform to Thrive journey "
Amit Jain, MMA India board chair; chairman- L'Oréal India said “The Modern Marketing Reckoner 2023 offers a rich perspective on future-proofing marketing and being agile in the current times. It also drives perspectives on the power of AI, data, tech, and new media to accelerate business growth. We at MMA strongly believe that digital maturity must be measured in the context of key growth drivers to measure success and progress year on year. As the chairperson of MMA India and L’Oreal India, I am excited to see the influence and shift in mindset this report will have on the marketing community."