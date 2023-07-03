GroupM and MMA launch ONDC Playbook

Key findings from the primary research include:

● Adoption Potential: An overwhelming 90% of respondents express their likelihood to adopt ONDC in some form within their companies

● Levelling the Playing Field: A significant 73% of respondents believe that ONDC has the potential to level the playing field for small and medium-sized businesses in the digital commerce space

● Transformative Impact: Respondents confirm that ONDC has the potential to transform digital commerce through market expansion, interoperability, and cost reduction