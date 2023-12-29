Gujarat Giants announces partnerships for the tenth season of Pro Kabaddi League

ACC, Fortune Foods, Poojara Telecom, Dafa News and logos from other brands will be featured on the Gujarat Giants’ jersey.
Gujarat Giants, owned by Adani Sportsline, is one of the Pro Kabaddi League teams. The team which is based out of Ahmedabad has welcomed on board the official partners for the tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.
The official partners’ logos will be on the Gujarat Giants’ jersey for the season, with ACC Limited prominently featuring as the front logo partner. Fortune Foods will take a spot on the back of the jersey and the shoulders.
The jersey's right sleeve will showcase the Poojara Telecom logo followed by the Adani Group logo, while the left sleeve will highlight the Dafa News logo.
League11, a fantasy sports platform, has secured the rights to display its logo on the team's shorts. Additionally, the Shiv Naresh, a sports apparel organisation in the country, will have their logo on the nape of the jersey.