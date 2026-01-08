Gujarat Giants sign Everyuth as skincare partner for WPL 2026

Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants have appointed Everyuth Naturals as the franchise’s skincare partner ahead of the 2026 season of the Women’s T20 League. As part of the association, Everyuth’s logo will appear on the lead arm of the team’s playing jersey.

Everyuth Naturals is a skincare brand from Zydus Wellness. The partnership brings together a women-focused consumer brand and a franchise competing in the Women’s T20 League, which continues to expand its audience and commercial partnerships.

Speaking on the association, Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness, shared, “Women’s cricket in India has evolved into a powerful cultural platform, inspiring confidence, ambition and new possibilities for women across the country. Everyuth’s partnership with Gujarat Giants reflects this shared belief. Rooted in the idea that confidence begins with feeling comfortable in your own skin, this association enables us to connect with a new generation of women who are fearless and self-assured. As the league continues to redefine women’s sport, we are proud to align with a franchise that embodies ambition and authenticity.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Sanjay Adesara, chief business officer, Adani Sportsline, said: “We are delighted to welcome Everyuth our Skincare Partner for the upcoming season. The league is a powerful platform that goes beyond sport, and Everyuth’s long-standing connection with women makes this partnership extremely meaningful. Together, we look forward to creating impactful narratives that celebrate confidence, individuality and the many facets of women, both on and off the field.”

The partnership will see the two sides collaborate on branding and fan-facing initiatives during the season, with the Women’s T20 League continuing to attract increased brand participation.