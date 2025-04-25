Gujarat Titans announce Haier India as official Electronics Sponsor

Haier Appliances India, the global major appliances brand has announced its first-ever team collaboration in the Indian T20 League by partnering with Gujarat Titans as the official electronics partner for the ongoing Indian T20 League 2025 season.
This association reinforces Haier’s innovative Sport-o-Tainment strategy. With a startup mindset and a growth-driven approach, the partnership enables Haier to enhance brand visibility, foster authentic engagement, and connect more deeply with digitally savvy consumers across the country.
This association aligns with Haier's strategy to expand its presence in India by connecting with consumer preferences and cultural trends. It offers a platform to engage with younger, entrepreneurial demographics influencing modern households.
Commenting on the new association, NS Satish, president at Haier Appliances India, said, “At Haier India, we are constantly seeking powerful platforms that enable us to connect with consumers in more meaningful and culturally relevant ways. Cricket — and especially the Indian T20 League — presents a unique opportunity to engage deeply with millions of passionate fans across the country. Our partnership with Gujarat Titans, a young team that mirrors our challenger mindset, bold outlook, and growth ambition, is a natural fit. Both brands share a deep commitment to performance, innovation, and connecting with new-age audiences. As we step into the Indian T20 League 2025 season as the Digital Streaming Sponsor on JioHotstar, we’re confident this new collaboration will not only amplify our brand presence but also help us build stronger bonds with next-gen Indian consumers. We wish the Gujarat Titans all the very best for a thrilling season ahead.”