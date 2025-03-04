Gujarat Titans announces playR as the official merchandise partner

Gujarat Titans, the Indian Premier League (IPL) team, has announced a partnership with playR, a sports and lifestyle brand, naming them as the exclusive official merchandise partner starting from the 2025 season.

Under this association, playR will have the exclusive rights to produce and distribute merchandise, including the Gujarat Titans Official Match Edition Jersey and Official Replica Jersey, along with a variety of non-exclusive fan merchandise.

The Gujarat Titans official merchandise will be available both online and offline, across multiple retail stores in India and abroad, on Gujarat Titans official Shop, playR website and all leading Ecommerce and Quick Commerce platforms.

Ravi Kukreja, founder of playR and director of iCOREts, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Gujarat Titans for the first time. The team has built a dedicated and vibrant fan community, and we're eager to offer GT fans a premium collection of products that allow fans to celebrate their love for the team. At playR, we aim to provide merchandise that goes beyond just apparel; we want every fan to feel connected to the team through our innovative and high-quality merchandise.”