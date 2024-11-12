Gujarat Titans concludes debut 'Titans Rising' BGMI tournament

Gujarat Titans has concluded its first "Titans Rising" BGMI tournament, held from October 6 to 27, 2024. The event featured top Indian BGMI talent and ended with MOGO Esports emerging as the inaugural champions in the Grand Finale on October 27.

To bridge the gap between traditional sports and Esports, the selected players of the 2024 "Titans Rising" tournament will interact and play alongside Gujarat Titans cricket players in a mixed-team event during the 2025 season. Marquee Esports athletes and gaming content creators like Tanmay “Sc0utOP” Singh, Deepak “Sensei” Negi and many others will be seen collaborating with Gujarat Titans for some content projects in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The "Titans Rising" tournament provided a platform for aspiring BGMI players across India, featuring a tiered qualification structure. It began with open qualifiers that saw 2,048 registered teams. Winners progressed through pre-quarters, quarter-finals, and semi-finals, where they faced 32 invited professional teams, increasing the competition level.The entire tournament was broadcast live on the official Gujarat Titans YouTube channel.

The "Titans Rising" tournament featured a prize pool of Rs 2,200,000, awarded to top-performing teams and players. Individual recognitions included "Most Valuable Titan," "Man of the Maps," and "Best IGL." Additionally, the tournament acknowledged emerging talent with "Rising Titans" and "Rising Titans Squad" awards to support aspiring e-athletes in Esports.

On the success of the first ever Esport tournament organised by any IPL Team, Col. Arvinder Singh, COO-Gujarat Titans said, “"We’re thrilled by the success of Titans Rising and the enthusiastic response of our fans. As the first IPL franchise to enter the Esports arena, Titans Rising created a unique experience that was enjoyed by a new set of fans while providing another avenue of engagement for our existing fan base. Gujarat Titans shall continue to explore new and contemporary avenues to further enhance engagement with our fans and supporters.”